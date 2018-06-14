Unionized Caesars workers in Vegas voting to ratify contract - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Unionized Caesars workers in Vegas voting to ratify contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Thousands of unionized workers at the casino-resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas are deciding whether to approve a new contract.

Housekeepers, food servers, bartenders, cooks and other members of the Culinary Union are casting ballots Thursday to ratify a five-year agreement with provisions that address sexual harassment in the workplace, job security, wage increases and immigration status.

It would cover 12,000 workers on the Las Vegas Strip and the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

Caesars Palace housekeeper Rocio Puente says she voted in favor of ratifying the contract because it requires that all housekeepers be given a wireless device that would allow them to alert security if they are facing a threat.

The workers earlier had threatened to strike over the lack of progress in contract negotiations.

