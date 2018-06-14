SWEET VIDEO: Son surprises dad suffering from Alzheimer's with trip to College World Series

Matt posted the video of the surprise on Twitter, which has almost 4,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes. Source: Twitter

Matt moved to Florida several years ago, but drove the 12 hours back to Flowood, MS where his parents live and gave his dad the surprise of his life. Source: Twitter (Matt Lea)

Matt Lea has watched his father’s Alzheimer’s set in fast; a heartbreaking and terrifying experience for the loved ones of those 5.7 million Americans living with the fast growing disease.

But when the Clinton, MS native found out the Mississippi State Bulldogs were headed back to Omaha for the College World Series, he decided to make some new memories and surprise his dad with one great final trip.

Matt moved to Florida several years ago, but drove the 12 hours back to Flowood, MS where his parents live and gave his dad the surprise of his life.

Surprised my dad today to tell him I’m taking him to Omaha to watch @HailStateBB play. His Alzheimer’s is setting in fast but I know he’s going to have a blast this weekend. Hail State!!! pic.twitter.com/NTtAxcxxIj — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

He gave his dad a Mississippi State baseball shirt and told him he was taking him to Omaha for opening weekend of the College World Series.

Matt posted the video of the surprise on Twitter, which has almost 4,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes.

Thanks everyone. I live 12 hours away in Florida now so it took him completely by surprise when I showed up. We can’t wait to get up there. Hate we’ll only be there for opening weekend but it’s going to be a great final trip for us. — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

Many people have already reached out to him to offer hospitality while they are in Omaha. Words of encouragement and support are being shared from others who have loved ones suffering Alzheimer’s; a disease affecting people every 65 seconds in the United States.

"Thanks for all the support," Matt wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I’ve had many people reach out about paying for our meals, hotel, etc. I’m very grateful for that but if you’re willing to do that, just make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s fund."

Matt and his dad left on their road trip to Omaha Thursday morning and posted a #HailState update for everyone on Facebook and Twitter:

"Love you dad and can’t wait to have this experience with you," Matt posted on his Facebook page. "As crazy as life gets, try to make the time to be with your loved ones. Yes there will be ups and downs through life with people you know but the relationships and impact you have in peoples lives are why we’re here."

The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.