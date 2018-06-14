Trump celebrates 72nd birthday _ his second while in office - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump celebrates 72nd birthday _ his second while in office

WASHINGTON (AP) - Happy Birthday, Mr. President.

Donald Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday Thursday - his second while in office.

Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump is wishing her dad "your best year yet!!!" in a birthday tweet.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is also celebrating the occasion on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, "TRUMP'S BEST BIRTHDAY!" and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:39:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

  • AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:29:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>

  • The Latest: Murphy places state's first legal sports bets

    The Latest: Murphy places state's first legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:33:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...
    Gov. Phil Murphy has placed New Jersey's first legal sports bets after state won US Supreme Court decision last month.More >>
    Gov. Phil Murphy has placed New Jersey's first legal sports bets after state won US Supreme Court decision last month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly