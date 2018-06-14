Trump celebrates 72nd birthday _ his second while in office

WASHINGTON (AP) - Happy Birthday, Mr. President.

Donald Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday Thursday - his second while in office.

Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump is wishing her dad "your best year yet!!!" in a birthday tweet.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is also celebrating the occasion on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, "TRUMP'S BEST BIRTHDAY!" and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.