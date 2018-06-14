Defense: Manager didn't mean to kill cook amid Yelp argument - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Defense: Manager didn't mean to kill cook amid Yelp argument

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut restaurant manager charged with fatally shooting a cook during an argument about a negative Yelp review says the killing wasn't intentional.

James Goolsby is charged with murder in the Dec. 30 killing of Norris Jackson, who was shot four times inside the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester.

Another cook at the restaurant testified Tuesday that Jackson came to his defense when Goolsby got upset about a negative online review of the restaurant.

The cook said Jackson appeared ready to fight but did not actually touch Goolsby before Goolsby opened fire.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Goolsby's attorney acknowledged his client was the shooter, but said he did not intend to kill Jackson. Goolsby said in a written statement that "everything got out of control."

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

