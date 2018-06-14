Mom of 4 kids killed in Florida standoff: I am heartbroken - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mom of 4 kids killed in Florida standoff: I am heartbroken

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she's "heartbroken" and feels "completely alone."

In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel through a family spokesman, 31-year-old Ciara Lopez said she wants her children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, to be remembered as loving and "full of life."

Police said Lopez left her apartment to get help after her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., battered her late Sunday.

Lindsey fired at responding officers, seriously wounding one of them. The medical examiner was tasked with determining whether the children were already killed by then. After 21 hours, officers went in and found all five bodies.

Family spokesman Walter Benenati said money is being pledged to help cover funeral expenses.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 11:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:52:02 GMT
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>

  • Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum

    Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:17:34 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:51:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Assistant curator Matthew Skic looks the newly-hung Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General Geor...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Assistant curator Matthew Skic looks the newly-hung Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General Geor...
    George Washington's personal Revolutionary War headquarters flag is going on display at Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution, just in time for Flag Day.More >>
    George Washington's personal Revolutionary War headquarters flag is going on display at Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution, just in time for Flag Day.More >>

  • Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:27:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:51:54 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly