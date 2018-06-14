Greece refuses to extradite slain reporter's source to Malta - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece refuses to extradite slain reporter's source to Malta

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's Supreme Court has rejected a second bid by Malta for the extradition of a Russian whistleblower who helped a murdered Maltese journalist investigate money-laundering in high places.

Thursday's ruling upheld an earlier decision in April by a lower court, which had judged the Maltese extradition request bid vague and irregular.

The island nation had wanted to arrest former bank employee Maria Efimova for allegedly providing false evidence that could lead to another's conviction, making false accusations to authorities and theft.

Efimova, 35, had helped Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a targeted car bombing on Oct. 16. Three Maltese men have been ordered to stand trial for her slaying.

Efimova surrendered to police in Athens in March, citing fears for her life. She is now free.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

