Spacewalking astronauts set up TVs for arriving ships

Spacewalking astronauts set up TVs for arriving ships

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Spacewalking astronauts are setting up TVs for new crew capsules set to arrive in coming months.

The International Space Station's commander, Drew Feustel (FOY-stull), floated out Thursday with Ricky Arnold.

Their main job involves installing a pair of high-definition TV cameras. The cameras are meant to provide sharp views of commercial crew capsules coming in to dock.

Until SpaceX and Boeing start flying astronauts, NASA must rely solely on Russian capsules for getting to and from the 250-mile-high outpost. The Russians rides are costing NASA up to $82 million per person.

NASA hasn't launched astronauts into space from U.S. soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX and Boeing are aiming for test flights from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by year's end.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
