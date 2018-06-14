Spacewalking astronauts set up TV cameras for arriving ships

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Spacewalking astronauts worked to set up TV cameras Thursday for new crew capsules set to arrive in coming months.
Once outside the International Space Station, commander Drew Feustel struggled to remove a protective cover in order to disconnect an old cable and hook up a new one for the new cameras. He used a small crowbar and noted if "I had more hands" the job would be easier.
His spacewalking partner, Ricky Arnold, floated over to help. Between the two of them, the astronauts managed to complete the initial cable work.
"Fantastic job," Mission Control radioed. But the astronauts soon encountered more snags, slowing them down.
Their main task is to install two high-definition TV cameras, meant to provide sharp views of commercial crew capsules coming in to dock.
Until SpaceX and Boeing start flying astronauts, NASA must rely solely on Russian capsules for getting to and from the 250-mile-high outpost. The Russians rides are costing NASA up to $82 million per person.
NASA hasn't launched astronauts into space from U.S. soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX and Boeing are aiming for test flights from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by year's end.
The tentative schedule shows flights without a crew by both companies in late summer followed by launches with astronauts by December. But those dates are considered optimistic by many.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>