Rolls-Royce to axe 4,600 jobs in restructuring push - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rolls-Royce to axe 4,600 jobs in restructuring push

By ROBERT STEVENS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - British plane engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it plans to cut 4,600 jobs over the next 2 years as part of a major restructuring effort.

Around 3,000 of the cuts will affect U.K. employees, particularly at a site in the English city of Derby. Rolls-Royce currently employs 26,000 people in the U.K., almost half of its total workforce worldwide.

Frank-Martin Hein, spokesperson for Rolls-Royce, said that up to 2,000 redundancies could be made this year and that mostly support and management roles will be cut.

The company said Thursday it wants to save 400 million pounds ($537 million) over the next two years to sustain an increase in profits.

While Rolls-Royce saw a 25 percent rise in profits in 2017, it has issued a series of profit warnings in recent years, and Rolls-Royce is struggling to recoup the costs of long term investments. Since 2010, the company has invested over 11 billion pounds ($14 billion), a substantial portion of which was devoted to researching and developing a new engine for the Boeing 797.

"These changes will help us deliver over the mid- and longer-term a level of free cash flow well beyond our near-term ambition of around 1 billion pounds by around 2020," said CEO Warren East.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-06-14 01:27:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:54:18 GMT
    (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>
    Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.More >>

  • New Jersey set to begin taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey set to begin taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:54:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

  • AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:54:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly