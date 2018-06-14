Samsung commits to using only renewable energy by 2020 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Samsung commits to using only renewable energy by 2020

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone maker, has pledged to convert its operations in the United States, Europe and China to using only solar and other renewable energy by 2020.

With its announcement Thursday, the tech giant joins Apple and other Silicon Valley companies in making such a commitment, but it faces bigger challenges due to its vast factory network, while other companies use outside contractors for manufacturing.

Samsung, also a major producer of computer chips, said its plans include installing 42,000 square meters (420,000 square feet) of solar panels this year at its headquarters in Suwon, South Korea.

South Korea gets 6 percent of its energy from renewable sources, relying on coal and nuclear power for the rest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

