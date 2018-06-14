Parole board to hear former juror's death sentence regrets - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Parole board to hear former juror's death sentence regrets

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger poses for a photo at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death row inmate Raymond T... (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger poses for a photo at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death row inmate Raymond T...
(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 i... (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 i...
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger speaks as he poses for a photograph at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death ro... (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger speaks as he poses for a photograph at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death ro...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board on Thursday planned to hear from a juror who recommended that a convicted killer be sentenced to death, but now believes he should be spared.

At issue is the case of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, who is set to die in October for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.

After the parole board voted 11-1 last year against mercy for Tibbetts, ex-juror Ross Geiger came forward and said jurors were not given enough information about Tibbetts' tough childhood.

In a Jan. 30 letter to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Geiger said he believes he and other jurors were misled about the "truly terrible conditions" of Tibbetts' upbringing.

When Tibbetts was a boy, he and his brothers were tied to a single bed at night, were not fed properly, were thrown down stairs, had their fingers beaten with spatulas and were burned on heating registers, according to Tibbetts' application for mercy last year.

"After reviewing the material, from the perspective of an original juror, I have deep concerns about the trial and the way it transpired," wrote Geiger. "This is why I am asking you to be merciful."

In response, the Republican Kasich delayed Tibbetts' execution to give the parole board a chance to hear directly from Geiger and consider his claim.

In addition to the death sentence for killing Hicks, the 61-year-old Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts' crack cocaine habit.

The 67-year-old Hicks had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

Hamilton County prosecutors have previously argued that Tibbetts' background does not outweigh his crimes. That includes stabbing Crawford after he had already beaten her to death, and then repeatedly stabbing Hicks, a "sick, defenseless, hearing-impaired man in whose home Tibbetts lived," they told the parole board.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:57:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:58:21 GMT
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>

  • After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:58:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • New Jersey set to begin taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey set to begin taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:57:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...
    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly