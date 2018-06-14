Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Assistant curator Matthew Skic looks the newly-hung Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General Geor... (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Assistant curator Matthew Skic looks the newly-hung Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General Geor...
(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). R. Scott Stephenson discusses the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General George Washington's pr... (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). R. Scott Stephenson discusses the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General George Washington's pr...
(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager Michelle Moskal secures the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, before moving it to an exhibition gallery at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and frag... (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager Michelle Moskal secures the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, before moving it to an exhibition gallery at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and frag...
(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager/registrar Michelle Moskal, right, and curator Mark Turdo move the covered Commander-in-Chief's Standard in a freight elevator to an exhibition gallery, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the Amer... (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager/registrar Michelle Moskal, right, and curator Mark Turdo move the covered Commander-in-Chief's Standard in a freight elevator to an exhibition gallery, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the Amer...
(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager Michelle Moskal, right, and curator Mark Turdo hang the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at an exhibition gallery in the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The fad... (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Collections manager Michelle Moskal, right, and curator Mark Turdo hang the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at an exhibition gallery in the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The fad...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - George Washington's personal Revolutionary War headquarters flag is going on display at Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution, just in time for Flag Day.

The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked Washington's presence on the battlefield during the war. Its appearance at the museum is the flag's first public display in Philadelphia since the war.

The museum is bringing the flag, known as the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, out of its archives for public viewing on Thursday until Sunday. Each visitor will receive a miniature version of the flag to take home.

It features 13 white stars on a blue background, representing the 13 colonies.

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14, and commemorates a 1777 resolution by the Continental Congress calling for the creation of the United States flag.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Big hurdles for bold push to split California into 3 states

    Big hurdles for bold push to split California into 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:31:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:58:47 GMT
    Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;
    Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.More >>
    Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.More >>

  • Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:57:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:58:21 GMT
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>

  • After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    After AT&T's win, here comes the expected Comcast-Fox bid

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:58:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly