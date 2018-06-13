California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch

(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t... (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t...

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) - California transportation officials have targeted July for reopening an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.

The road that connects Los Angeles to San Francisco was projected to open in mid-September but the California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will open to all travelers by the end of July.

"Rebuilding Highway 1 and restoring traffic along the Big Sur coast has been our priority and by opening the highway sooner than expected, it will boost the many central coast communities affected by this major landslide," said Richard Rosales, an acting district director.

Highway 1 has been dogged by slides since December 2016, but the one that hit in May 2017 was monumental. Millions of tons of earth moved, displacing 75 acres (30 hectares) of land.

The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres (6 hectares) of new coastline about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) north of the Monterey-San Luis Obispo county line.

The transportation department has since been working to stabilize the slide to rebuild the highway over it. The $54 million project included building a massive rock seawall at the foot of the slide.

This strategy is allowing roadway rebuilding more quickly and at a lower cost than other alternatives such as structures, a tunnel or major earthwork that puts additional fill into the ocean, the transportation department said.

The work is being done about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of where another segment of the highway was blocked when a storm-spawned landslide wrecked a bridge in early 2017.

Last October, a replacement span designed without support columns was opened that could be vulnerable to future slides.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 1st African-American woman set to be San Francisco mayor

    1st African-American woman set to be San Francisco mayor

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:48:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:38:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:22:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:38:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly