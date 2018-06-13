Police: Fake nurse at 'Dr. Drop It Like It's Hot' weight loss clinic arrested

Officials said a woman posing as a nurse at a Florida weight loss clinic had no license or medical degrees. (Source: WFTS via CNN)

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WFTS/CNN) – You may have thought the story about a Georgia doctor dancing while performing procedures was outrageous, but at least she had a medical degree.

Officials said a provider at a Florida weight loss clinic posed as a registered nurse, despite having no license or medical degrees.

The woman, and the physician she worked for, have been arrested and are facing charges.

The "Dr. Drop It Like It's Hot" clinic was crawling with investigators Tuesday. The woman inside pretending to be an RN and the man she worked for were hauled out, along with evidence, computers and files.

Investigators said the business has been posing as a legitimate weight loss and cosmetic medical clinic.

"This is a fake place. And people have been taken advantage of," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Officials said an investigation launched in April uncovered that Jesse Lopez had been fraudulently working as a registered nurse.

Detectives claim Dr. S. Kamal Ashraf knew Lopez was not legitimate, so he was arrested too.

"They had this deal going. [Lopez] knew she wasn't a registered nurse. The doctor knew she wasn't a registered nurse," Judd said.

It seems Judd has some acquaintance with Lopez. A photo posted to Facebook about six weeks ago shows her posing beside the sheriff, with Lopez commenting: "Our imperfections make us perfect."

So far, nobody has come forward complaining of any procedures gone wrong, Judd said.

Officials also said the office was handing out medical marijuana cards; that allegation is also being investigated.

Lopez is facing charges of practicing health care without a license. Ashraf is charged with knowingly employing unlicensed persons in the practice of nursing.

