The Latest: Mark Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on San Francisco's mayor's race (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded the race for San Francisco mayor Wednesday, saying that he called chief rival London Breed with his congratulations in her new job as mayor.

He said Breed was a "remarkable young woman" who will do a fine job as mayor.

Breed was leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied and at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Breed would be the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco. The president of the Board of Supervisors had the backing of the business and political establishment base.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed is expected to make a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Updated results are expected at 4 p.m. Wednesday

___

10:05 a.m.

San Francisco mayoral candidate and former state Sen. Mark Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London Breed pulling ahead in a tight race.

Leno's campaign declined to elaborate on the Wednesday 1 p.m. event.

Breed is leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied. There are at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Analysts say it would be extremely difficult for Leno to win based on voting trends and the number of ballots left to count.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed's campaign had no comment.

