The Latest: London Breed humbled to be San Francisco mayor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: London Breed humbled to be San Francisco mayor

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on San Francisco's mayor's race (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

An exuberant London Breed appeared on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday saying she was humbled and looking forward to serving as San Francisco's next mayor.

Breed, who is a supervisor, thanked former state Sen. Mark Leno for calling earlier in the day to offer his congratulations on her victory.

Breed was ahead by fewer than 1,900 votes Tuesday with 145,000 ballots counted.

Analysts expect her to maintain the lead with another vote update expected at 4 p.m.

Breed would be the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco. The president of the Board of Supervisors had the backing of the business and political establishment base.

An official winner will not be declared until election results are certified.

___

1:15 p.m.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded the race for San Francisco mayor Wednesday, saying that he called chief rival London Breed with his congratulations in her new job as mayor.

He said Breed was a "remarkable young woman" who will do a fine job as mayor.

Breed was leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied and at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Breed would be the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco. The president of the Board of Supervisors had the backing of the business and political establishment base.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed is expected to make a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Updated results are expected at 4 p.m. Wednesday

___

10:05 a.m.

San Francisco mayoral candidate and former state Sen. Mark Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London Breed pulling ahead in a tight race.

Leno's campaign declined to elaborate on the Wednesday 1 p.m. event.

Breed is leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied. There are at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Analysts say it would be extremely difficult for Leno to win based on voting trends and the number of ballots left to count.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed's campaign had no comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:17:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:09:51 GMT
    (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...
    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.More >>
    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.More >>

  • AP Investigation: Local fish isn't always local

    AP Investigation: Local fish isn't always local

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:09:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>

  • Video shows Vegas police telling people to hide from gunfire

    Video shows Vegas police telling people to hide from gunfire

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:07:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:09:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...
    Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly