Correction: Western Wildfires story

The billionaire tweeted a warning over the weekend, reminding people to use the flamethrowers "as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down."More >>
Firefighters in Jackson County battled fires in the area for their fourth day straight and for some departments, their fifth day straight.More >>
That was too close for comfort! A Paradis man hit the ground after a lightning bolt struck feet from him and his dogs. Carla Watson Boudreax shared a video of Malvin Boudreaux outside a home in Paradis. Around 6:20 p.m. Malvin can be seen walking up the steps of his home with his dogs when a bolt of lightning strikes behind him. The video shows Malvin hit the ground, scoop up his dogs, and run inside. Southwest Louisiana has experienced several strong, spo...More >>
A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
