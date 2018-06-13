Surgical blood transfusions tied to clot risk

Blood transfusions around the time of surgery may raise your risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.More >>
Blood transfusions around the time of surgery may raise your risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.More >>
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in healthy fats from olive oil and nuts provides better protection against heart attack and stroke than a low-fat diet, a new Spanish trial has shown.More >>
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in healthy fats from olive oil and nuts provides better protection against heart attack and stroke than a low-fat diet, a new Spanish trial has shown.More >>
Federal, state and local health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to fruit salad mixes that has sickened 60 people in five U.S. states.More >>
Federal, state and local health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to fruit salad mixes that has sickened 60 people in five U.S. states.More >>
After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.More >>
After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.More >>
A new genetic test can identify men most likely to develop prostate cancer, a new report contends.More >>
A new genetic test can identify men most likely to develop prostate cancer, a new report contends.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.