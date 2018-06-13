Medicare recipients, watch for scams involving your new cards

If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
A familiar idea floating around Baton Rouge would turn Third Street into a designated entertainment district that limits vehicle traffic after a designated time. Proponents say it would improve security and boost business, but others wonder who would foot the bill for the new tax district.More >>
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an inmate they say escaped Friday night.More >>
Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
A Denham Springs couple has been arrested after 25 undocumented immigrants were found in a vehicle they were driving Thursday night, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing by family.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
