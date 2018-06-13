Donna Britt to attend ‘Be Their Muscle’ MDA fundraiser on Saturday

UPDATE: 9News has confirmed that Donna Britt will be the special guest at Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge's Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) fundraiser on Saturday. Earlier this week, Donna retired from WAFB after more than 37 years as the evening anchor.

"MDA also helps ALS patients, so I'm there!" Donna said. Last July, Donna informed viewers she was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

In her on-air good-bye to viewers earlier this week, Donna said she would be attending all MDA and ALS events that she can make.

Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge is participating in a nationwide fundraising “burn-a-thon” to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to send kids to MDA’s Summer Camp program. It's called 'Be Their Muscle' as a nod to the children with muscle diseases who have seen their muscles progressively weaken.

“Burn has been partnered with MDA for 4 years now and it has become a charity that is near and dear to our hearts,” said Margaret Machen, owner, Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge.

Matchen shared information about the event on WAFB's GET FIT RED STICK Facebook group.

This is the first year Burn Boot Camp is expanding the 'Be Their Muscle' event to include locations outside of North Carolina, where Burn Boot Camp was founded. Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge is currently the only franchise in Louisiana. It’s located along the exterior shops next to the Mall of Louisiana.

BURN BOOT CAMP BATON ROUGE

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Suite 505

The “Be Their Muscle” fundraiser is being held at Burn Boot Camp on Saturday, June 16. Kickoff and registration starts at 8 a.m. followed by a charity work out and the burn-a-thon. You can also register online.

BE THEIR MUSCLE

Saturday, June 16

8 a.m. - Kickoff

9 a.m. – Charity workout

10 a.m. – Burn-a-thon trainer workout

Registration starts at $20

100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to MDA and support their summer camp program.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the world’s leading nonprofit health agency dedicated to finding treatments and cures for 43 types of muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neuromuscular diseases.

Each year, the Southeastern Louisiana MDA sends more than 70 local children to their annual summer camp program at no cost their family. The cost of sending one camper to the week-long program is $2000 and that fee covers their room and board, camp activities and most importantly their medical care while away from home.

Burn Boot Camp hopes to raise a total of $500,000 from the nationwide events. You can also make a tax-deductible donation to the Burn Boot Camp raffle by sending an email to batonrougela@burnbootcamp.com.