FBI agent charged in club shooting allowed to travel

DENVER (AP) - An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club and wounded another patron in the leg is allowed to travel while out on bond.

Chase Bishop appeared in court Wednesday, out of custody after turning himself in Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge. Jail records say Bishop posted bond and was released.

Attorney David Goddard asked that Bishop be allowed to travel because he lives and works in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors did not object.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at a bar on June 2 when a gun fell from his waistband holster. The firearm went off when he picked it up. The patron's injury was described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Goddard declined further comment.

