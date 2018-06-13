Ohio's top court hears arguments on promotions tax dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ohio's top court hears arguments on promotions tax dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments in a dispute over promotions including bobbleheads and other items offered by the Cincinnati Reds to ticket buyers.

At issue is whether the Reds are exempt from paying tax on the purchase of the promotional items.

Attorneys for the Reds argue they don't have to pay tax because they resell the promotional items as part of the ticket package.

Ohio law exempts companies from paying tax on items they buy to resell.

The state tax commissioner says the promotional items should be taxed because the Reds bought the items as giveaways and they aren't selling them with the tickets.

The state Supreme Court held oral arguments Wednesday morning. A decision is not expected for several weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:37:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:07:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:37:12 GMT
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>

  • Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:50:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:34:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly