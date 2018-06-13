UK pub chain snubs French Champagne ahead of Brexit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK pub chain snubs French Champagne ahead of Brexit

LONDON (AP) - A major U.K. pub chain will stop serving French Champagne and German wheat beers next month and offer more British drinks to prepare for the country's departure from the European Union.

Tim Martin, the founder of the JD Wetherspoon chain and a strong advocate for Brexit, says the aim is to make the business more competitive for when Brexit becomes a reality.

As part of the EU, there are no tariffs on EU goods entering Britain. But that could change if Britain exits the EU customs union when it leaves the bloc.

Martin says his company should make the most of "big marketing opportunities for U.K. and non-EU producers" that will result from Brexit.

Wednesday's announcement coincides with the British Parliament's frantic discussion over legislation preparing the U.K. for Brexit.

