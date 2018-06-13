Producer prices up 0.5 pct from April, 3.1 pct in past year - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Producer prices up 0.5 pct from April, 3.1 pct in past year

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. wholesale prices last month posted the biggest 12-month gain since January 2012, a sign that the strong economy is beginning to rouse inflation.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index- which measures inflation before it reaches consumers- rose 3.1 percent from May 2017. The index rose 0.5 percent from April, biggest one-month increase since January. In April, producer prices rose just 0.1 percent.

Energy prices, pulled higher by surging gasoline prices, rose 4.6 percent last month from April, the biggest jump in three years.

Food prices rose just 0.1 percent, and seafood prices fell a record 13.1 percent.

Core wholesale prices - which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors - rose 0.3 from April and 2.4 percent from May 2017.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise short-term interest rates Wednesday for the second time this year and the seventh time since December 2015 as inflation hits the central bank's annual 2 percent target.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May, largely on soaring gasoline costs, and 2.8 percent over the past year, fastest 12-month jump since February 2012.

But core consumer prices have risen a milder 2.2 percent over the past 12 months.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:14:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:12:17 GMT
    (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>

  • Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:12:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly