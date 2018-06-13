Body of worker trapped after gas station blast located - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Body of worker trapped after gas station blast located

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) - Officials say the body of a man trapped underground by a gas station explosion in Pennsylvania has been located, but efforts to recover the body continue.

Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran says 2 feet of debris is hampering recovery of the body near one of the station's three 8,000-gallon (30,000-liter) gasoline tanks.

Harran said workers were trying to remove water from the vault surrounding the gasoline tank at the Liberty Gas station when the blast occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping the victim.

Another man rushed to a hospital was reported in critical but stable condition Wednesday.

Rescue workers were sent down immediately but were quickly withdrawn because high gas levels and debris underground made conditions too hazardous.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

    Panel opts not to change school's Redskins team name, mascot

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:40:58 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:17 GMT
    High school whose teams have long been the Redskins will keep that mascot after a committee decided against recommending any change.More >>
    High school whose teams have long been the Redskins will keep that mascot after a committee decided against recommending any change.More >>

  • California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch

    California eyes July for reopening iconic Highway 1 stretch

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:10 GMT
    (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t...(of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, work continues at the Mud Creek slide, on the Big Sur Coast of Calif. California transportation officials are targeting July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in t...
    California transportation officials are targeting the end of July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.More >>
    California transportation officials are targeting the end of July for reopening a stretch of iconic Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide.More >>

  • Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:41:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly