Body of worker trapped after gas station blast located

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) - Officials say the body of a man trapped underground by a gas station explosion in Pennsylvania has been located, but efforts to recover the body continue.

Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran says 2 feet of debris is hampering recovery of the body near one of the station's three 8,000-gallon (30,000-liter) gasoline tanks.

Harran said workers were trying to remove water from the vault surrounding the gasoline tank at the Liberty Gas station when the blast occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday, trapping the victim.

Another man rushed to a hospital was reported in critical but stable condition Wednesday.

Rescue workers were sent down immediately but were quickly withdrawn because high gas levels and debris underground made conditions too hazardous.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

