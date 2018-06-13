Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe set to appear in BR courtroom for motions hearing

Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe is expected in a 19th Judicial District courtroom Wednesday for a motions hearing.

Right now, he faces one count of second-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish in connection with the shooting death of former BREC commissioner Carroll Breeden. He is only one of Sharpe's four alleged victims.

RELATED STORIES: String of rural shootings

The other three men were shot in East Feliciana Parish. The 20th Judicial District Court is handling those cases.

Sharpe has not yet been arraigned in Breeden's murder, meaning he has not yet entered a plea on the charges. The arraignment hearing has been postponed three times to date.

It's not clear if he will enter a plea Wednesday, so look for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.