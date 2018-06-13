Sports betting to be focus at major US casino conference - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sports betting to be focus at major US casino conference

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A day before New Jersey's governor makes his state's first legal wager on a sporting event, sports betting will be the main topic at a major gambling industry conference in Atlantic City.

The East Coast Gaming Congress on Wednesday will discuss where sports betting stands and what might be next now that New Jersey has won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize it if they choose.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plans to make the first legal bet Thursday morning at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport. The state's casinos are waiting for guidance from state gambling regulators as to when they can begin taking sports bets.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 04:17:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • GOP Rep. Amodei beats Angle, Democrats Lee, Horsford win

    GOP Rep. Amodei beats Angle, Democrats Lee, Horsford win

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-12 13:59:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-06-13 04:16:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this file photo taken June 6, 2018, Cresent Hardy poses for a photo with other political candidates after a meeting in Las Vegas. Hardy, a Republican, and Steven Horsford, a Democrat, were favored to win their pr...
    Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.More >>
    Tea party favorite Sharron Angle is trying Tuesday to unseat the incumbent Republican in the GOP's strongest congressional district in Nevada, where two other Democrat-held open seats will be up for grabs in November.More >>

  • Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:50:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-13 04:14:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly