Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo... (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Borgata casino will start taking bets on sporting events Thursday morning.

The casino tells The Associated Press it will begin taking sports bets at 11 a.m.

That's 30 minutes after Gov. Phil Murphy places the state's first legal sports bet at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting bill into law Monday.

New Jersey's casinos and racetracks are waiting for state gambling regulators to issue final regulations, which is expected to happen Wednesday afternoon.

The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

Most of the other Atlantic City casinos have not announced their sports betting plans yet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:47:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:28:55 GMT
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>

  • After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:28:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:28:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly