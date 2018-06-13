Borgata will take sports bets Thursday morning

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Borgata casino will start taking bets on sporting events Thursday morning.

The casino tells The Associated Press it will begin taking sports bets at 11 a.m.

That's 30 minutes after Gov. Phil Murphy places the state's first legal sports bet at Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting bill into law Monday.

New Jersey's casinos and racetracks are waiting for state gambling regulators to issue final regulations, which is expected to happen Wednesday afternoon.

The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

Most of the other Atlantic City casinos have not announced their sports betting plans yet.

