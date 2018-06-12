Correction: Stranded Raccoon story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Correction: Stranded Raccoon story

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ... (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of the building in... (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of the building in...
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - In a story June 13 about a raccoon scaling a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the building was the UBS Tower. The building's formal name is UBS Plaza.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public

A stranded raccoon is generating a lot of social media interest as it scales an office building in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minnesota, captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter's progress at it climbed the UBS Plaza on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. By Wednesday morning it had made it to the roof of the building, easing fears that it would plummet to its death.

St. Paul Animal Control put a trap and cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake." Many feared for the raccoon's safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:10:29 GMT
    (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>

  • Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:10:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

  • NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:47:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:08:51 GMT
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly