24-year-old man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Ascension Parish

A 24-year-old man, who police believe was not wearing his seat belt, was killed in a wreck in Ascension Parish Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say they began investigating the two-vehicle wreck just after noon on Tuesday, June 12. The wreck happened on Highway 431 east of Highway 931. The crash claimed the life of Jonathan Hyland, 24, of St. Amant.

LSP's initial investigation shows Hyland was driving a 1962 Lincoln Continental as he was attempting to turn left off a private driveway to head west on 431. At the same time, Brian Bergeron, 46, of Slaughter, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt dump truck east on Highway 431. Hyland pulled out into the path of the dump truck and was hit.

Troopers believe Hyland was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Gonzales, where he later died. Bergeron was wearing his seat belt and was unharmed. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck, but toxicology samples were taken from Hyland nonetheless.

