Strong rains cause flash flooding in Baton Rouge

Strong thunderstorms caused sudden street flooding in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area around 6 p.m. Many areas in downtown, near the Governor's Mansion, and in north Baton Rouge began to experience street flooding.

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warning now for Baton Rouge and a little bit of W. Baton Rouge. Radar estimating over 3 inches of rain in some areas...most of that in an hour or less. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/lhexwUcN3K — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 12, 2018

People having to try and push their vehicle after stalling in the flood waters near Florida & Acadian. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/RC8oS7SWZa — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 12, 2018

The WAFB station on Government Street received more than 2" of rain in less than an hour.

As of 7 p.m., about 4,500 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, most of which near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Click here to check outage statuses with Entergy. Many residents also tried to drive through standing floodwater and had to abandon their vehicles.

MORE: Rain has somewhat stopped in this area on Louisiana Ave. but the flooding remains. @WAFB @WAFBweather pic.twitter.com/RsFyCx5EG8 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 12, 2018

The flooding also caused I-110 to be shut down in both directions near N 22nd Street and the Governor's Mansion.

I-110 CLOSED in both directions at N. 22 near the Gov. Mansion curve due to high water >> https://t.co/klyat4O4Qe pic.twitter.com/exP5da0dQb — WAFB (@WAFBTraffic) June 12, 2018

