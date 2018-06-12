Strong rains cause flash flooding in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Strong rains cause flash flooding in Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flooding on North Boulevard (Source: WAFB) Flooding on North Boulevard (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Strong thunderstorms caused sudden street flooding in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area around 6 p.m. Many areas in downtown, near the Governor's Mansion, and in north Baton Rouge began to experience street flooding. 

The WAFB station on Government Street received more than 2" of rain in less than an hour.

As of 7 p.m., about 4,500 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, most of which near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Click here to check outage statuses with Entergy. Many residents also tried to drive through standing floodwater and had to abandon their vehicles.

The flooding also caused I-110 to be shut down in both directions near N 22nd Street and the Governor's Mansion.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly