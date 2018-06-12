FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing charged with assault - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing charged with assault

DENVER (AP) - An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver bar, wounding another patron in the leg, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department earlier in the day and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown bar on June 2 when the gun fell from his waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when he picked it up, and another customer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of a blood-alcohol content test, which has not yet been received, authorities said.

"We are filing this charge now rather than waiting until the BAC report is received, which we understand could take another week, because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.

The FBI declined comment Tuesday "in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation," spokeswoman Amy Sanders said.

"The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process," she said.

Booking documents do not indicate if Bishop has hired an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:32:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:38:28 GMT
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>

  • Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:41:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:38:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>

  • Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:38:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly