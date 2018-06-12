According to Google trends, Louisiana's favorite Pixar movie is Toy Story 2 (Source: CableTV.com)

According to a new report from CableTV.com, Louisiana's favorite Pixar movie is... Toy Story 2! This report comes the week of the release of Pixar's 20th film, Incredibles 2.

The full report can be found here.

Some interesting highlights of the report include:

Each Pixar sequel is at least as popular as the first movie of its series, if not more so. For example, Finding Dory is more than eight times as popular as Finding Nemo

Apparently, Utah loves Pixar the most — there was a seven-way tie for the state's favorite film

Coco, inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), is popular in California, which has the largest Hispanic population of any U.S. state

Inside Out, a movie that explores mental health, was a favorite of Colorado and Vermont. Both these states are home to some of the most prevalent mental health issues in the nation

The data for the report came from Google trends. The most popular movie by a landslide was Finding Dory, which was the favorite in 17 states.

