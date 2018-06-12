According to a new report from CableTV.com, Louisiana's favorite Pixar movie is... Toy Story 2! This report comes the week of the release of Pixar's 20th film, Incredibles 2.
The full report can be found here.
Some interesting highlights of the report include:
The data for the report came from Google trends. The most popular movie by a landslide was Finding Dory, which was the favorite in 17 states.
