LSU softball earns two top 10 rankings

The LSU softball team has ended the 2018 season with two top 10 rankings.

The Tigers are No. 9 in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.

LSU finished the season with a 45-17 record and was one win away from the College World Series, losing to eventual National Champion Florida State.

Florida and Georgia were the only two SEC teams to finish ahead of LSU in either poll.

