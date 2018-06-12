Deaf artist from Breaux Bridge wins contest; drawing will hang at Capitol in Washington, DC

The only noise in Anna Wright's bedroom is the sound of a paintbrush scratching across stretched canvas. Sound is not important in painting, but sound, or more accurately, the lack of it, has shaped her painting.

Sadness. Loneliness. These are the themes Anna examines in her tiny Breaux Bridge bedroom. "They are more of the complicated, complex emotions, so it's kind of fun to explore," she explained with a smile. "I find it calming, how the painting comes slowly to life. It's kind of line an adventure."

Wright's latest adventure within caught the eye of judges at Louisiana's Third District Congressional Art Competition. The painting she calls "Isolation" will hang in the U. S. Capitol in Washington, DC starting later this month.

Isolation is something Wright knows all too well. "It wasn't really planned," she said. "It just came about, and then I realized it kind of shows what it's like to be deaf, the isolation of it." Wright has been mostly deaf since she was born. She wears hearing aids, but she says most conversation sounds like gibberish.

Painting silences some of the noise for her. "It's a way to express yourself," she said, "without directly saying it."

The eyes in her paintings say it all. Wrinkled hands drag invisible tears down the face of a nameless woman. Those hands form the American Sign Language sign for sadness. For Wright, the "Isolation" painting, as well as her own isolation, is about more that what's on the surface. "There can also be hope," she said, "because you get to have your own time, and be alone with yourself."

Wright is selling prints of her painting to help with the costs of traveling to DC for the hanging ceremony later this month. To buy one, email anna70710@google.com.

Some high school students dream of one day leaving their mark in the halls of Congress. Wright will leave hers there in charcoal this summer.

