LSU basketball non-conference opponents released

LSU head coach Will Wade reeled in the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation this year and we now know the non-conference teams the young Tigers will face this season.

The season starts Tuesday, Nov. 6 against the Southeastern Lions at the Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers travel to play in the AdvoCare Invitational beginning on Friday, Nov.23, with a chance to play powerhouses Villanova and Florida State.

“We are very happy to have completed our non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season,” Wade said in a university release. “With the records and performance last year of the teams we will face this season, we are confident that this schedule will allow us the opportunity to mold and shape our team prior to the start of the Southeastern Conference schedule.

“We want all Tiger fans to be involved with our program again this year and to purchase their tickets now starting with these very important non-conference contests.”

LSU will also face Memphis, Houston, UNC Greensboro and St. Mary's this season. Each of the teams finished with over 20 wins last year.

Non-Conference Schedule

(Home Games in ALL CAPS)

November

Tuesday 6: SOUTHEASTEREN LOUISIANA

Friday 9: UNC GREENSBORO

Tuesday 13: MEMPHIS

Friday 16: LOUISIANA TECH

22, 23, 25: AdvoCare Invitational (at HP Field House, Orlando, Florida)

December

Saturday 1: GRAMBLING

Sunday 9: INCARNATE WORD

Wednesday 12: at Houston

Saturday 15: Saint Mary’s (at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Friday 21: Furman

Friday 28: ULM

The schedule is subject to the approval of the LSU Athletic Council at a future meeting.

Season tickets information for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season can be found at LSUtix.net. Season ticket renewals are due at the end of this month.

