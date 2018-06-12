Trade proposal hits Senate roadblock in win for Trump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trade proposal hits Senate roadblock in win for Trump

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Legislation that would require congressional approval of tariffs imposed in the name of national security hit a roadblock Tuesday.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., sought to attach his proposal to must-pass defense legislation, but his attempt to force a vote was defeated when Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., objected.

Corker's amendment targeted President Donald Trump's tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum, as well as future tariffs imposed by presidents who invoke their authority to curb imports in the interest of national security.

Inhofe says inclusion of the amendment would jeopardize passage of the defense bill or delay its passage. Corker says Republican senators overwhelming support the concept of Congress signing off on such tariffs, but are afraid of upsetting the president.

