'Roof, roof!' Dog rescued from overhang roof at his home

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (AP) - "Roof! Roof!" He was practically begging to be rescued.

Firefighters in the Minneapolis suburb of Spring Lake Park on Friday managed to help a 180-pound (82-kilogram) Saint Bernard named Whiskey who had gotten stuck on the small roof of the overhang at a side door of his home.

The homeowner's mother was housesitting when Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang.

She and police tried to coax him back inside with dog treats, but to no avail, so firefighters with a ladder truck were summoned. One firefighter on a ladder and two inside eventually managed to pull Whiskey safely into the house.

