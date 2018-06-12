POLICE: Drunk man arrested after hitting bicyclist, fleeing scene

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly hitting a bicyclist while driving drunk, say authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies report on June 11 around 8 p.m., they responded to a call on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard, where the vehicle involved had reportedly run a red light and rear-ended a vehicle. The man, later identified as David Garcia, 20, then fled the scene and reportedly hit a bicyclist on Sherwood Forest while traveling the wrong way on the road. He again fled the scene, officials say.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garcia was pulled over on Highland at Siegen due to the damage to his vehicle. The deputy reports there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Garcia's breath. The deputy also says Garcia was swaying and displayed poor balance, as well as slurred speech. Garcia was read his rights and advised the deputy he wanted to speak to his lawyer first, but continued to make statements that he was "f***** up." Garcia also reportedly swallowed an unknown amount of marijuana he was hiding on his person.

Garcia was arrested and is charged with DWI 1st offense, driving on divided highways, hit and run (2 counts), careless operation, and first degree vehicular negligent injuring.

