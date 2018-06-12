Bond doubled due to upgraded charge for crash that killed bicyclist

Bond has been increased for the alleged drunk driver accused of hitting a 71-year-old man who was riding his bicycle.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, David Garcia, 20, is now charged with vehicular homicide as well as DWI first offense, driving on divided highways, hit and run (2 counts), and careless operation. His bond was originally set at $21,500. It is now listed as $50,000.

The crash happened on Monday, June 11 at roughly 7:30 p.m. It started when Garcia allegedly ran a red light and rear-ended another car on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Shortly after that crash, witnesses say Ron Guell was on his bike trying to cross the South Sherwood Forest Boulevard not far from Meed Road when he was hit by the same car involved in the first crash. The vehicle was reportedly going the wrong way.

Guell was taken to the hospital with what was initially reported as non-life-threatening injuries. However, Guell died on June 14.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday, June 18 by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. The official cause of death is listed as multi-system trauma caused by the crash.

Garcia was detained by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies about a half hour after the incident. His vehicle was pulled over by a deputy because the damage matched what witnesses described.

That traffic stop happened on Highland Road at Siegen Lane, which is roughly six miles away from where the crash happened.

The deputy who conducted the traffic stop alleges that Garcia had the smell of alcohol on his breath and was swaying and slurring his speech.

Garcia is also accused of swallowing an unknown amount of marijuana.

Bike Baton Rouge released a statement related to this and another bicycle crash:

Following the death of Ron Guell last week on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and yesterday’s crash on River Road that left an as yet unnamed bicyclist in critical condition, Bike Baton Rouge would like to remind all road users of their safety tips for motorists and bicyclists - available at bikebr.org/safety. Louisiana ranks third in the nation for adult bicycling deaths after Delaware (second) and Florida (first) according to a 2015 study by the Center for Disease Control, and is the most obese city in the most obese state in the country - statistics, that Bike Baton Rouge notes, are not unrelated.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.