Teen boy presented award by Humane Society for saving kitten thrown out of car

Jake saved this little gray kitten from a storm drain after the kitten was reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle (Source: HSL)

The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) is presenting the Community Hero Award to a 14-year-old boy from Albany for rescuing a kitten who was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

Jakub (Jake) Holland and his mother, Helen Keeley, were sitting on their porch near Highway 43 in Albany on May 24, when they heard a car go by, then heard the sounds of a kitten. The two investigated the sound and found a gray tabby kitten in a nearby drainage pipe. Jake crawled through the pipe, through muddy water, to save the kitten.

The two brought the kitten back home, gave it a bath, and wrapped it up in a towel. Jake named the kitten Mud Bug. The family plans to keep the kitten. Helen posted a video of Jake's daring rescue on Facebook.

Jake has been volunteering with animals for several years and helped at the Tangi Humane Society shelter during the August 2016 flooding. Helen is also a long-time animal rescuer and lover.

To acknowledge Jake's bravery, the Humane Society is presenting him with their Community Hero Award. They will be sending Jake a framed certificate and a $25 gift card to Petco to buy supplies for the kitten.

"We are grateful for the entire Keeley family for going out of their way to rescue and then provide a loving home for this wonderful kitty. Without their help and intervention, this kitten would likely have experienced more hardships and would likely have perished from this ordeal. That is why we are grateful to Jakub for doing the right thing and leading by example. His actions clearly saved the life of this kitten," said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.

