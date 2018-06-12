US government records $146.8 billion May deficit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US government records $146.8 billion May deficit

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $146.8 billion in May, helping push the total deficit so far this year 23 percent above the same period a year ago.

Last month's deficit followed a surplus of $214.3 billion in April, a month that traditionally ends in the black because of the federal income tax filing deadline.

The Treasury Department reported Tuesday that the deficit for the first eight months of this budget year, which began on Oct. 1, totals $532.2 billion. That's up by $99.4 billion from the $432.9 billion imbalance run up during the same period last year.

The deficit increase reflects in part the impact of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that President Donald Trump pushed through Congress in December.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit for this year will hit $804 billion, up $138 billion from last year's deficit of $665.8 billion. And the CBO sees annual deficits rising past the $1 trillion mark under the impact of the 10-year tax cut passed last year, coupled with rising costs for Social Security and Medicare as more baby boomers reach retirement age.

In a report last week, the trustees for Social Security and Medicare projected that $416 billion will need to be transferred from the government's general revenues to pay benefits this year. It will mark the first time Social Security has had to rely on general revenue funds since the Reagan era.

The Treasury's monthly budget report showed that, through the first eight months of this budget year, government revenues total $2.22 trillion, up 2.6 percent from the same period a year ago. Government outlays total $2.76 trillion, up a much larger 6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Polls open as Nevada voters weigh familiar names in primary

    Polls open as Nevada voters weigh familiar names in primary

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:29 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:29:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:51:00 GMT
    (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Border Patrol: Agent wounded in shooting in southern Arizona

    Border Patrol: Agent wounded in shooting in southern Arizona

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:21:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:50:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a Customs and Border Patrol agent patrols the international border near Nogales, Ariz. The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near th...
    The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents has been wounded in a shooting in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>

  • Frenchman in US beard contest pleads guilty in drug case

    Frenchman in US beard contest pleads guilty in drug case

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:25:11 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:50:50 GMT
    A Frenchman arrested when he arrived in the United States for a world beard-growing championship has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to drug charges.More >>
    A Frenchman arrested when he arrived in the United States for a world beard-growing championship has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to drug charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly