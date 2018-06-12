How to make a medical hurricane preparedness plan

Hurricane season is here and it’s important to have a plan in place before a storm enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center shared some tips to help you create your family’s medical hurricane preparedness plan, which includes getting prescription drugs and essential medications, as well as having a plan for storing any medicines that are temperature controlled.

Do not open refrigerator or freezer doors at the immediate start of a power outage. This is especially important if you have temperature-controlled medication. If power goes out for an extended time, medications that need to be refrigerated can be kept cold by placing them in an ice chest along with ice or frozen cold packs. Obtain a 7-day supply of prescription drugs and essential medications. Pharmacies and doctors’ offices may remain closed even after a storm has passed due to damages or extended power outages. Have an adequate supply of important non-prescription medications on hand. Medications to consider are aspirin or no-aspirin pain relievers, antacid (for stomach upset), anti-diarrhea medication, laxatives, and activated charcoal (use if advised by the American Association of Poison Control Centers). What else can you do to prepare for a hurricane? If any of your family members require the use of medical equipment that is powered by electricity, make sure you have a way to power those devices in the event of an outage. Make a list of any family member dietary restrictions, essential medications, medical equipment required and instructions on how to use the equipment, and information about how to get in touch with your family’s doctors. Make sure each member of your family has this list. This is helpful if you have to evacuate, go into a shelter, or get separated for any reason.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness' Get a Game Plan website shared this guide for preparing for a hurricane if you or a family member has special medical needs.



Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.