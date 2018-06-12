Former Baton Rouge business man wins Tony award

Once on This Island (Source: Tony Awards)

A former Baton Rouge businessman and now Broadway producer accepted a Tony award Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall, the Baton Rouge Business Report reported.

Kevin Lyle was one of several producers to accept the award for best musical revival for the Broadway production "Once on this Island."

The Tony Award winner is the former vice president of LCR Corporation of Baton Rouge.

According to the business report, Lyle spends his days as the chief technology officer for Naveon, a healthcare startup. But for the last decade, he spends his nights and weekends investing in off and on Broadway productions.

Lyle got his first producer role in 2017 for the revival of the 1990 musical "Once on This Island."

The business report said Lyle has invested in 30 productions, including "Kinky Boots."

