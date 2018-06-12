Man not wearing seat belt killed after rear-ending 18 wheeler; ID released

I-12 East near Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

One person was killed in a crash on I-12 late Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports the crash happened in the 700 block of I-12 East near Sherwood Forest Boulevard just before 11:45 p.m. On Tuesday, June 12, BRPD identified the victim as Cody Charrier, 28, of Walker.

Officials say Charrier rear-ended an 18-wheeler after losing control of his 2000 Chevy pickup. Charrier died on scene.

Authorities Charrier may have been speeding at the time of the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.

