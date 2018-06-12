Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.

Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:26:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:35:20 GMT
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>

  • Sexual harassment rampant in science, culture change urged

    Sexual harassment rampant in science, culture change urged

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-06-12 15:15:10 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:35:16 GMT
    Much like Hollywood and politics, sexual harassment plagues science, too, and new report urges a culture change in universities that train next generation of scientists.More >>
    Much like Hollywood and politics, sexual harassment plagues science, too, and new report urges a culture change in universities that train next generation of scientists.More >>

  • Elizabeth Smart kidnapper skips parole hearing in Utah

    Elizabeth Smart kidnapper skips parole hearing in Utah

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:25:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:31:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman accused of helping a former street preacher k...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman accused of helping a former street preacher k...
    A woman accused of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 refused to attend a hearing before the state parole board that could have helped...More >>
    A woman accused of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 refused to attend a hearing before the state parole board that could have helped her get out of prison earlier.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly