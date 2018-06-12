Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.

Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Seattle to repeal homeless-aid tax after Amazon objects

    Seattle to repeal homeless-aid tax after Amazon objects

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:36:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:37:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

  • Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Trump, Kim claim big summit success, but details are scant

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:36:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:26:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:36:04 GMT
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly