National Call Your Doctor Day encourages annual checkups

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is encouraging women to schedule their annual wellness exams.

Tuesday, June 12 is National Call Your Doctor Day, a day to remind all people to make sure to schedule annual checkups with your healthcare provider, even when you are feeling healthy.

BRG emphasized in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, that making and keeping those annual appointments is critical for women maintaining your breast and ovarian health.



HOW TO OBSERVE

Call your doctor

Make an appointment for a well-woman exam

Encourage your friends and family to do the same

Use #CallYourDoctorDay to share on social media

National Call Your Doctor Day is held the second Tuesday in June. The date was specifically chosen halfway through the year because so many women delay their routine care, placing priorities of family members, work or other obligations before their own health.

According to the National Day Calendar, it was founded in 2016 by Bright Pink, a women’s health non-profit, to encourage young women to schedule their annual Well-Woman Exam.

A 2015 survey by ZocDoc reveals that 80 percent of Americans delay or forgo preventative care. The number increases to 93 percent when surveying millenials.