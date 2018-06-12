BR launches robocall tool to deter illegal road signs

Information provided by the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BATON ROUGE, LA - Baton Rouge has a new weapon to battle illegal signs that litter curbs, poles, and public rights-of-way throughout the parish. Today (June 12, 2018), Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that robocalls would be implemented to inform offending businesses and organizations that their illegally placed signs are in violation of the city-parish ordinance and must immediately be removed.

"This is yet another tool in our toolbox to battle blight in our community," said Mayor Broome. "Using these robocalls is a bold way to get rid of illegally placed signs in our community by educating organizations about our local ordinance which prohibits the placement of these signs and informs them of their responsibility to remove them or be fined."

The parish is utilizing its 311 system to make automated, daily robocalls to the phone numbers listed on signs illegally placed on city-parish property. City-Parish maintenance crews make weekly sweeps of the parish to remove illegally placed signs.

The robocall’s message clearly outlines the consequences of the sign ordinance and directs the immediate removal of the sign. Failure to comply with the law will result in a fine ranging from $200 to $1,000. The organization will continue to receive the message until the illegal sign violation is cleared or the fine is collected.

"In addition to detracting from the appearance of our neighborhoods and roadways, these signs can pose a safety hazard to drivers and maintenance crews," said Mayor Broome. "Signs in the right-of-way create blind spots and present risks for our grass-cutting crews, and signs on poles posted with nails, screws, and tacks pose a safety threat to utility workers."

Residents can also report illegally placed signs by calling 311, online at 311.brla.gov or through our Red Stick 311 mobile app available for download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.