Senate panel approves nominations for 2 Fed board seats - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Senate panel approves nominations for 2 Fed board seats

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Columbia University professor Richard Clarida to be the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. The panel also approved the nomination of Kansas bank commissioner Michelle Bowman to fill another vacancy on the Fed's seven-member board.

If the nominations win approval as expected from the full Senate, they will fill two of the current four vacancies on the Fed board. Trump has the opportunity to remake the Fed board in his first two years in office by filling six of seven positions.

Clarida, an expert on monetary policy, would succeed Stanley Fischer in the Fed's No. 2 job. Bowman, the first woman to be the top banking regulator in Kansas, would take the board seat reserved for a community banker.

The committee approved Clarida's nomination on a 20-5 vote while Bowman was approved by a vote of 18-7. All the no votes were cast by Democrats.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and the top Democrat on the panel, voted against both nominations. He said he was unhappy with the responses both had made to written questions about their views on the need to enforce tougher bank regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

"This administration is clearly targeting the (regulatory) framework put in place after the 2008 crisis," Brown said.

But Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, praised the committee's approval of both nominees in a statement and urged quick Senate consideration so that the central bank "can benefit from a full range of voices and perspectives."

Last year, Trump tapped Fed board member Jerome Powell, at one time the only Republican on the board, to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chairman. He also selected Utah banker Randal Quarles for the position of vice chairman for bank supervision.

Trump has also nominated Marvin Goodfriend, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, for an empty board set, but that nomination is facing strong opposition from Democrats concerned about Goodfriend's past support for efforts to limit the Fed's independence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland ready to again celebrate NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:22:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>

  • Polls open as Nevada voters weigh familiar names in primary

    Polls open as Nevada voters weigh familiar names in primary

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:29 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:29:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:21:44 GMT
    (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-12 16:19:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly